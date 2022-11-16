It’s time for Mid Oregon’s ‘Holiday Dough’ fundraiser; donations support C.O. charities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union invites the community to participate in their annual Holiday Dough fundraiser, which supports local charities to provide food, clothing and shelter to individuals and families in need during the holiday season.

Holiday Dough kicked off this week and will continue through Dec. 16. Donations will be collected at each of its seven branches, online at midoregon.com/dough or by calling their Contact Center at 541-382-1795. One hundred percent of the contributions stay in the community where they were collected and will benefit these local nonprofits:

The Giving Plate (Bend) —Coordinating the Monthly Food Box program, Grow & Give Garden, Kid’s Korner food bank, and Backpacks for Bend.

La Pine Christmas Basket Association —Providing Christmas food baskets to low-income families, singles, and seniors in southern Deschutes County area.

Redmond Jericho Road —Providing hot meals, backpacks of food, emergency and housing assistance to those in need in the Redmond area.

Jefferson County Food Bank (Madras) —Supplying food to families and individuals.

—Supplying food to families and individuals. Crook County Holiday Partnership (Prineville) —Providing holiday support to

seniors, children, veterans, people with disabilities, and families who are less fortunate in Crook County. Funds are used for food, gifts, and related items.

Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank—The food bank's Christmas program provides holiday meals to approximately 175 families. The food bank relies on cash donations to help buy items that are not normally donated, such as meat and dairy products.

Giving back to the community is a core value of Mid Oregon, aligning with its credit union philosophy of “people helping people.”

“When putting food on the table is a daily struggle, planning a festive holiday meal can be almost impossible,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “We are humbled by the community’s generosity and honored to facilitate this effort that supports those who are less fortunate.”

Since 2011, Mid Oregon members and the community have donated nearly $29,000 to local food banks through Holiday Dough—helping to bring holiday cheer to local families.

