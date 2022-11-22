Brooks Resources gives Family Access Network $5,000 to mark 30-year milestone

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network is celebrating 30 years of serving Central Oregon, and long-time supporter Brooks Resources gave FAN $5,000 in recognition of this significant milestone.

Brooks Resources and FAN first partnered together in 2008, and have continued to work side-by-side through many challenges — from the Great Recession to the COVID-19 pandemic — to ensure all Central Oregon children have access to food, clothing, school supplies, heating and shelter, health care and much more.

In addition to funding, Brooks Resources also promotes volunteerism among their employees, prioritizing giving back to their community.

“Since our founding in 1993, FAN has cultivated long-term relationships with businesses across Central Oregon,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “We couldn’t have connected over 176,000 individuals to basic-needs services over the past three decades without the unwavering support and belief of partners like Brooks Resources. We are inspired by their dedication to realizing FAN’s vision of a Central Oregon where families flourish and children thrive.”

Brooks Resources has a history in Central Oregon dating back to the early 1900s. Community spirit is an important component of the Brooks Resources corporate philosophy. From the frontier roots of 1915 to its flourishing real estate developments of today, Brooks Resources remains committed to serving Central Oregon through charitable contributions and employee volunteer activities.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.