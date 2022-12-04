Brooks Resources chooses Bend man’s winning photo for 2023 wall calendar

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual tradition of a wall calendar featuring an iconic image of Central Oregon has been released. Last year was the first time the company held a photo contest for the featured image, and its success encouraged them to issue another contest for the 2023 edition.

This year’s winner is Bend’s Jim St. John, who photographed Reynolds Pond featuring an enchanting sunrise reflected on the water.

This year’s photo contest theme was “Hope on the Horizon”, chosen to represent the challenges of the last few years and to celebrate Central Oregon's enduring spirit of resilience, and bright future ahead.

When describing how his image, titled “Reflection of Hope,'' represented the theme, St. John mentioned, “Every day is a fresh start, and every sunrise is a new chapter in your life waiting to be written. Sunrise is my favorite way to start the day. Waking up, getting out early and watching the sun come up. On this particular day, the only sound that I could hear was the Canada geese honking overhead, getting ready to land in the pond. I was there at the right place at the right time.”

This year’s photo contest resulted in many captivating images. As the winner, St. John received a cash prize and will have his image displayed throughout Central Oregon homes and businesses via the free calendar. St. John stated that “each new day brings about hope,” and he beautifully represented that through his image.

Brooks Resources has partnered with the Bend High Ski Team to distribute free calendars to local businesses and gathering spots throughout the community. Calendars will also be available for touchless pickup in the entrance of the Brooks Resources corporate office, open Monday - Friday, 8am - 5pm. The office is located in downtown Bend, Oregon at 409 NW Franklin Avenue.

