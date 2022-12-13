Bridges Oregon to offer new program for DeafBlind Oregonians

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Jan. 2, 2023, Bridges Oregon will manage Oregon’s Communication Facilitator services, a new program that provides DeafBlind Oregonians who communicate using American Sign Language through tactile or close vision methods with access to make and receive video-to-video and Video Relay Service calls.

Communication Facilitator services, a program of the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC), also supports Oregonians who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing with a mobility disability in their arms or hands that affects their expressive communication. When a person on the video screen is unable to understand as a result, the Communication Facilitator uses their receptive skills to relay or convey the Deaf or Hard of Hearing person’s message.

“Communication is a basic human need. Access to communication using video platforms is essential for staying connected with others and for participation in society, government, education, and healthcare. Communication Facilitator services will address this lack of access that many in the community experience,” said Jon Cray, a program manager at the PUC, and Chad Ludwig, Executive Director of Bridges Oregon.

Oregon is the first state to pass a bill, House Bill 3205 during the 2019 Legislative Session, to expand the Telecommunications Devices Access Program to offer Communication Facilitator services to Oregonians who are DeafBlind or are Deaf or Hard of Hearing with an upper mobility disability.

Every Conversation Matters! Visit https://bridgesoregon.org/cf/ or contact Bridges Oregon with questions about Communication Facilitator services at request@bridgesoregon.org or (971) 800-6258.