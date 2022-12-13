First Interstate Foundation awards $5,500 to Family Access Network

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network has received a $5,500 grant at the recommendation of First Interstate Bank’s Bend representatives.

Grant funds will support FAN services in Central Oregon, connecting kids in need to heat and shelter, health care, winter gear, food, school supplies, and much more. FAN advocates work directly in schools throughout Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties to alleviate poverty and assist families toward self-sufficiency.

“We are pleased to accept this grant from First Interstate Bank, as they continue their long-time practice of giving back to the community,” said Lauren Olson, FAN Foundation Board Chair. “These funds will be crucial as FAN families weather the Central Oregon winter months.”

The First Interstate Foundation is driven by a vested interest in the health and strength of their communities, working to make them better places to live, work, and raise families. In 2021, First Interstate Bank and the Foundation collectively awarded $4.9 million in support across their six-state footprint. With a focus to strengthen their communities, 60% of these dollars focused on poverty and were awarded to nonprofits actively assisting low- and moderate-income individuals and communities. The Foundation's mission is to assist the First Interstate Bank family in being the premier corporate citizen in the communities they serve.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs. In its 30 years of operation in Central Oregon, FAN has assisted 176,341 individuals, opening doors to hope, help, and new possibilities.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.