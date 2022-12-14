Central Oregon Gives campaign nearing $500K fundraising goal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With just under three weeks left to go to the Dec. 31 deadline, Central Oregon Gives has already raised $321,000 for local charities through the popular end-of-year giving campaign.

"Now is the time for community members to hop onto centraloregongives.com, explore dozens of local charity missions and give generously to make a strong community impact in 2023," said Aaron Switzer, the founder of Central Oregon Gives and Lay It Out Events Foundation.

The best part of Central Oregon Gives? Each contribution of $25 or more comes along with a special gift from a local business!

Over 20 local businesses are offering delightful incentives for donations, such as a frosty pint of beer, a hot cup of coffee or a free pass to a wellness class. Incentives change every week, encouraging donors to check back and keep giving throughout the campaign.

For instance, this week Crow's Feet Commons is offering one free ski or snowboard wax with every gift over $25.

"These gifts are our way of saying, 'Thank you. Your donation really matters!'," said Aaron Switzer, founder of Central Oregon Gives and Lay It Out Events Foundation.

This year, the top Central Oregon Gives fundraiser will earn $15,000 in additional prize dollars. Other prizes include $2,000 for the nonprofit who earns the most donations of $25 or less, and $2,000 for the top earners in the following categories: Animal Welfare; Arts and Culture; Basic Needs; Education, Family and Children; and Health and Environment.

So far, The Giving Plate is leading in the donation standings, with more than $143,000 given. Saving Grace, with $111,000 raised and Street Dog Hero, with more than $37,000 raised are in second and third place for most raised to date.

Donation tallies on the Central Oregon Gives website are automatically updated with every digital contribution. The campaign will announce fundraising results and the winners of the bonus prizes early next year.

Visit www.centraloregongives.com to learn more and make a donation!

2022 Incentive Partners:

" Avid Cider Co.

" Backporch Coffee Roasters

" barre3

" Boneyard Beer

" Crow's Feet

" Crux Fermentation Project

" Fjall Raven

" Gear Fix

" Healthy Fundamentals

" High Desert Frameworks

" High Desert Museum

" Metalheads Boutique

" Old Mill District

" Powder House

" Roam

" SCP Redmond Hotel

" Silver Moon Brewing

" Worthy Brewing

" Yellow Brew Bus

About Central Oregon Gives

The Central Oregon Gives campaign raises funds for Central Oregon nonprofits through tax-deductible donations made via an interactive digital platform at www.centraloregongives.com. Each donor who contributes $25 or more receives a thank you gift from a local business, such as a pint of beer or cup of coffee. Donors are also entered to win larger prizes. Nonprofits that raise the most also receive additional donations from generous foundations or local businesses. To partner with Central Oregon Gives as a matching donor or sponsor, contact info@centraloregongives.com.