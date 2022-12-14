‘Operation Helping Heroes’ donation supports Juniper Elementary’s reading program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COUNTRY Financial is pleased to announce Bend's Juniper Elementary School as a recipient of an Operation Helping Heroes donation. COUNTRY Financial representative Allison Brock recently presented $1,500 donation to the school to support its reading program.

“The teachers and staff at Juniper are so caring and hard working. Their dedication to helping students, especially the past couple of years is admirable and they truly are heroes,” said Brock. “I’m honored to support the teachers and students by providing assistance where they can use it the most.”

A program from COUNTRY Financial called Operation Helping Heroes helped Brock make this happen. Through the program, COUNTRY Financial representatives can identify heroes in their communities and do something personally to give back.

COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.

