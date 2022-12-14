Skip to Content
Shepherd’s House seeking donations of turkeys, hams for holiday meals

Shepherd's House

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the holidays, Shepherd’s House Ministries hands out hundreds of turkeys and hams to needy families and also makes holiday meals for the homeless throughout the month. During this challenging time in our country, supplies for these important items are running very low, and Shepherd’s House is asking for the community to help. 

Will you help by donating a turkey or ham?  Drop off turkeys and hams at their Division Street location Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm.  The address is 1854 NE Division Street in Bend. Drive to the back of the main building, where donations are being accepted. 

