NAMI C. Oregon offers free education programs, support groups for those living with mental illness

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NAMI Central Oregon offers free education programs and support groups for persons living with mental health issues and their families. Central Oregon residents can currently attend our support groups online.

In-Person Family-to-Family Course

From January 12th to March 2nd, 2023, we are offering a free 8-week in-person Family-to-Family week educational program at First Presbyterian Bend for families, significant others, and friends of people with mental health conditions. To learn more, visit us at namicentraloregon.org or email us at info@namicentraloregon.org. To register, please go to https://720.nami.org/register/33163/details

ENDING THE SILENCE PRESENTERS

Now more than ever, our youth are faced with mental health challenges. To bring NAMI’s nationally recognized program, Ending the Silence, back into Central Oregon high schools, we need presenters. Are you between the ages of 18-35 living successfully with a diagnosed mental health condition? Are you a family member of someone living with a mental health condition? If so, contact us at recruiting@namicentraloregon.org.

To learn more about our free programs, including our online support groups, visit namicentraloregon.org or email info@namicentraloregon.org