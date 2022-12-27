Amtrak Cascades’ Oregon service is reducing fares

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades.

In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.

“We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”

Now it’s easier than ever to get out and explore Oregon, with Amtrak Cascades operating two roundtrip trains between Eugene and Portland each day. Several trains make connections going further north to Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., though the Oregon portions are the routes with the new, lower prices.

Below are the lowest new fares available starting Jan. 4:

From/To Portland Oregon City Salem Albany Oregon City $3 Salem $10 $7 Albany $12 $9 $8 Eugene $17 $15 $11 $10

Schedules and tickets are available on AmtrakOregon.com.

Travelers can learn more about exploring Oregon via Amtrak Cascades on the website, with ideas for places to see and things to do in the Willamette Valley and beyond. Passenger train service offers an option for travelers, reduces congestion on our roadways and greenhouse gas emissions in our environment, and serves as a great way to take the family on an affordable close-to-home getaway.

With new, lower fares on Amtrak Cascades, it’s a great time to leave the car at home and travel stress-free!