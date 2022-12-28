New Detroit District ranger comes from Bend-Fort Rock District

DETROIT, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Willamette National Forest is pleased to welcome Michelle King as the new Detroit District Ranger. Michelle comes from the Deschutes National Forest in Central Oregon, where she served as the Deputy District Ranger on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District.

Michelle started her Forest Service career on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest as a student intern and has continued with the agency ever since. She graduated with a degree in Forestry and a minor in Political Science from the University of Washington, focusing on public dimensions of natural resource management. She has worked at several National Forests across Washington, Oregon, and Arizona specializing in Environmental Planning, Public Engagement, Recreation, and Project Management.

Michelle recently completed a four-month assignment in the summer of 2022 as the Acting District Ranger for the Sweet Home Ranger District, becoming well acquainted with the Santiam River Zone and Willamette National Forest.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the next District Ranger on the Detroit Ranger District” Michelle King said. “I am eager to support the ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts on the Ranger District and within the community.”

In her free time, Michelle enjoys hiking, cross country skiing, mountain biking and any adventures that can include her two dogs.

“I am looking forward to settling down in western Oregon, allowing me to live closer to my family and loved ones,” Michelle said. “I am fortunate for the opportunity to work with the many communities, individuals, and stakeholder groups that are invested in the landscape. I cannot wait to join the outstanding team in Detroit.”