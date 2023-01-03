Bend-La Pine Schools open applications for 2023-24 choice options, attendance area change requests

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Applications are now open for Bend-La Pine Schools families to submit an Attendance Area Change Request or to apply for a choice option school for the 2023-24 school year.

Interested families have until 3 p.m. Jan. 20 to submit a request or application for students in grades 1-12 (deadlines for incoming kindergarten students vary and are listed below.)

Submit an ACR request - deadline is 3 p.m. Jan. 20 for grades 1-12; deadline is 3 p.m. May 1 for incoming kindergarteners.

Apply for a Choice Option school - deadline is 3 p.m. Jan 20 for grades 1-12; deadline is 3 p.m. March 24 for incoming kindergarteners.

During the coming months, families and students will have the opportunity to learn about Choice Option schools during information sessions. All events will be accessible in English and Spanish.

High School Options

Bend-La Pine Schools offers two small choice option high schools for students: Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School and Realms High School. Families are invited to learn more about these small school options during in-person information sessions:

Bend Tech Academy at Marshall (grades 9-12): Info sessions: 6 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 17

Realms High School (grades 9-12): Info sessions: 6 p.m. Jan. 12 and Jan. 18. Note: The school will host information sessions for Realms Middle School at the same time.

Applications: Apply for Realms High or Bend Tech Academy at Marshall: Complete an application online. Applications are due 3 p.m. Jan. 20.

Families can also learn more about the International Baccalaureate program at Bend Senior High School:

Bend Senior High IB Info Night: Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Auditorium

Applications: Families interested in enrolling in the IB program, who live outside of Bend Senior High’s attendance area, can fill out an ACR form: Complete an application online.

Bend-La Pine Schools offers several school choice option schools for families. These schools all feature learning opportunities that are significantly different from our traditional programs and offer families choices to fit a variety of learning styles, student needs and interests. Visit our Choice Options website for details.

Applications Due: Applications for students entering grades 1-12 are due at 3 p.m. Jan. 20; applications for incoming kindergarteners are due 3 p.m. March 24. Apply online now.

Attendance Area Change Requests

Bend-La Pine Schools’ families may request to send their students to schools other than their neighborhood school by submitting an Attendance Area Change Request (ACR).

Applications: Families can submit this request online, using their ParentVue account. Complete an application online. Applications are due 3 p.m. Jan. 20 for those entering grades 1-12 and 3 p.m. May 1 for incoming kindergarten students.

Inter-District Transfers

Families who live outside of Bend-La Pine Schools attendance area and want to transfer into a school within Bend-La Pine Schools should contact their resident district to begin the transfer process. Families residing within Bend-La Pine Schools who wish to send students to a school outside of the district attendance area must submit an Inter-District Transfer Request.

Applications due: April 1 to be considered.

High School Information Nights

All neighborhood high schools (Bend Senior High, Caldera High, La Pine High, Mountain View High and Summit High) will host information nights for incoming ninth-graders on March 6 at 6 p.m. at the high schools. These in-person events will include information about academics, activities and student life at the school.