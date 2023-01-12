Central Oregon Gives campaign tops $1 million in donations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Central Oregon Gives campaign will announce the results of the 2022 popular end-of-year-giving campaign to a live audience of nonprofit participants and community leaders at 6 p.m. on Friday at Worthy Brewing in the Beermuda Triangle and Hop Mahal room.

During the 2022 campaign, Central Oregon Gives topped the $1 million mark for the first time since its inception in 2018. In total, the project has raised $3 million for more than 80 charities over the past four years.

“The Central Oregon community has shown enormous generosity,” said Aaron Switzer, founder of the microdonation campaign that has evolved into the region’s most valuable partner for nonprofits for end-of-year giving solutions. “This year’s support for the region’s non-profits illustrates what can happen when the giving process is simplified. I think we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible.”



Winners announced on Friday will receive prizes for their successful fundraising, including the $15,000 grand prize for raising the most through the seven-week campaign, which ran from mid-November through Dec. 31, 2022. In addition to the grand prize, five $2,000 prizes will be given away for top fundraisers in the following categories:

Education, Family & Children

Animal Welfare

Arts & Culture

Health & Environment

Largest number of $25 donations or less

Sponsors of the highly successful digital giving program will also be honored at the event for their critical partnership in the success of Central Oregon Gives.

For every donation of $25 or more donors received a generous thank you gift sponsored by Avid Cider, Backporch Coffee Roasters, Barre3, Boneyard Beer, Crow’s Feet Commons, Crux, F45 Trainings, Fjällräven, Gear Fix, Healthy Fundamentals, High Desert Frameworks, High Desert Museum, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Metalheads Boutiques, Powder House, Old Mill District, Roam, SCP Redmond Hotel, Silver Moon Brewing, Worthy Brewing and Yellow Brew Bus.



To learn more, visit centraloregongives.com.