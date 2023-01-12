Skip to Content
Community Billboard
By
today at 3:19 PM
Published 3:18 PM

Central Oregon grocery stores, customers raise over $76,000 to fight growing food insecurity

Newport Ave+ Family Kitchen: From L to R: John Trachtenberg, Family Kitchen President, Suzanne Bell board member, Donna Burklo, Program Director, Kathy C., Newport Ave. Market Cashier, Dana Black, Vice President, Jessica M., Newport Ave. Market Cashier, Dawn Rae Knoth, David Butler, President Emeritus, Lauren G.D. Redman, CEO & President Rudy’s Markets Inc.
Newport Avenue Market
Newport Ave+ Family Kitchen: From L to R: John Trachtenberg, Family Kitchen President, Suzanne Bell board member, Donna Burklo, Program Director, Kathy C., Newport Ave. Market Cashier, Dana Black, Vice President, Jessica M., Newport Ave. Market Cashier, Dawn Rae Knoth, David Butler, President Emeritus, Lauren G.D. Redman, CEO & President Rudy’s Markets Inc.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – As food insecurity reaches crisis levels in Central Oregon, Newport Avenue Market and Oliver Lemon’s shoppers and employees are bridging the gap, raising over $76,044 to provide food to fuel the local community.

Throughout December, shoppers donated money to the Food for February fundraiser, and the 100% employee-owned markets matched the funds.

The funds will be used to purchase groceries at wholesale cost for Family Kitchen of BendSisters Kiwanis FoodbankSisters Family Kitchen, and Bethlehem Inn of Redmond.

It is not commonly known that February is one of the hardest-hitting months for hungry families in Central Oregon. Money is tight after the holidays, donations dwindle, and food pantries are depleted.

Newport Avenue Market created Food for February to help fight hunger in Central Oregon. Since 2011, shoppers and the markets have raised over $487,500 for hungry families in Central Oregon, including $219,000 in matching funds from Newport Avenue Market and Oliver Lemon’s.

According to the Oregon Food Bank, one in 10 Oregonians is facing food insecurity, with 1.5 million expected to seek food assistance this year alone.

"Since last year, our meal count has grown by 80%,” said Donna Burklo, Program Director of Family Kitchen. “The Food for February program is a critical upstream partnership pairing Newport Avenue Market's expertise and buying power with community-minded shoppers who want to make a difference.”

Newport Avenue Market and Oliver Lemon’s work closely with wholesalers to purchase thousands of pounds of food, including fresh produce and meat, from the shopping lists of Family Kitchen of Bend, Sisters Kiwanis Foodbank, Sisters Family Kitchen, and Bethlehem Inn of Redmond.

“Our customer’s generosity is the reason we made our goal of matching $30,000 for Food for February,” said Lauren G.D. Redman, CEO of Rudy’s Markets Inc. “The December giving campaign at the register helps feed our hungry neighbors in Central Oregon. Thanks to our amazing customers, we are fortunate to be able to help.”

Article Topic Follows: Community Billboard
Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content