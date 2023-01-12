Exhibition of Black artists’ works set to open Jan. 18 at COCC

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In anticipation of Black History Month, Central Oregon Community College is unveiling an art exhibition of local Black artists, including Bend’s first Creative Laureate Mosley Wotta, titled “Black Excellence Art Showcase,” Jan. 18 to Feb. 24 at the Pinckney Gallery on the Bend campus, with an opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Light appetizers and refreshments will be served at the opening. Learn more at cocc.edu/programs/art/pinckney_gallery.

The Black community-focused exhibition, organized by COCC’s Afrocentric Studies Club, is a first for the college and includes works from COCC students as well as local elementary school, middle school and high school students and other community members, including first Bend Creative Laureate Mosley Wotta.

A collaborative community art project that celebrates Black femme individuals, organized by COCC art instructor June Park, will also be on display. Attendees of the opening reception are invited to bring a picture of a Black femme individual they would like to honor.

﻿For additional information, contact June Park at 541-383-7701, ext. 2196, or jlpark@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.