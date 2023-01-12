Youth invited to enter NW poster contest as part of Radon Action Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Students across the Northwest are encouraged to get creative and help raise awareness about the dangers of radon gas by participating in the 2023 Northwest Radon Poster Contest as part of January’s Radon Action Month.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can build up in our homes. Both old and new housing can have radon problems. Testing is the only way to know if your home has radon because it is colorless, odorless and tasteless. Long-term radon exposure is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second-leading cause of lung cancer in smokers.

Contest Instructions

Youth between ages 9 and 14 living in Oregon, Idaho and Washington are eligible to participate in the poster contest. Students must either be enrolled in a public, private, territorial, tribal, Department of Defense or home school, or be a member of a sponsoring club, such as a scouting, art, computer, science or 4-H club. Only one entry per student is allowed.

Contest deadline is March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced by April 17. Find contest submission forms, lesson plans and rules at the Northwest Radon Poster Contest page.

First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected from each participating state. A regional grand prize will be selected from the winning submissions. First-place posters from each state will be submitted to the 2024 National Radon Poster Contest. All participating students will learn about radon and how to reduce their risk of exposure.

The Northwest Radon Poster Contest is sponsored by Oregon Health Authority’s Radon Awareness Program, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Nez Perce Tribe, Spokane Tribe of Indians and Washington Department of Health’s Radon Program, in collaboration with the Northwest Radon Coalition and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 10.

For more information, contact the Radon Awareness Program at radon.program@state.or.us or visit www.healthoregon.org/radon.