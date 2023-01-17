High Desert Education Service District honors School Board Recognition Week

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In honor of School Board Recognition Week, the High Desert Education Service District is celebrating its two newest board members, alongside the entire HDESD board of directors.

Appointed by the Sisters School District in 2022, Edie Jones is a strong advocate of early childhood education and authored a book on the subject called Raising Kids with Love, Honor and Respect. She has spent more than two decades working with the Together for Children organization, including serving as Executive Director. She is also a member of the Sisters School Board. Appointed to represent the local business community,

Anthony Georger is the controller and vice president of finance for Seran Bioscience. He brings more than 15 years of accounting and finance experience, specializing in aerospace, agricultural and media industries. He moved from New England to Central Oregon with his wife and three children in 2020, and has been actively engaged and interested in the local education system.

HDESD’s other celebrated board members include: Seana Barry, HR Operations Manager COCC; Gwen Carr, Crook County Board member and community advocate; Betsy Julian, retired higher education administrator; Peggy Kinkade (board chair), community volunteer; Matt McGowan (vice chair), insurance consultant; Carlos Perez, retired administrator; and Elizabeth Sanchez, language access coordinator, Deschutes County.

About High Desert Education Service District

HDESD is a publicly-funded agency that partners with local school districts to provide high quality, cost-effective and locally responsive educational services at a regional level. These services range from special education programs, business, legal and administrative support to school improvement efforts. HDESD