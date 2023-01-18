After School Buddies in Bend offers new Study Buddies program for young girls

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After School Buddies, a 20-year-old mentoring program in Bend, is offering a new program for young girls called Study Buddies.

This free weekly 2-hour program for girls in grades 2-6 will begin next Wednesday, January 25th in Bend across the street from Bend High Senior High School. Two sessions will be held on early release Wednesdays - one from 1-3 pm and the second from 3-5 pm. Both sessions have room for more students.

Study Buddies is a unique tri-generational program pairing up adult women with high school and college students who mentor and tutor younger girls in social and emotional skills, provide help with academic challenges and also engage girls in community service activities and experiences.

After School Buddies has offered similar programs at sites in Bend since 2003 involving more than 2,000 participants. Students from various local high schools, COCC and OSU Cascades are involved in the mentoring program.

Goals of the program include helping girls gain improved self-confidence and social skills, enhancing their academic successes and also encouraging them to be more compassionate and caring community members.

If your child would benefit from spending time with an amazing team of committed volunteers - visit the After School Buddies website www.afterschoolbuddies.org to enroll.

Space is limited, so don't delay - it could be the perfect program for your child!