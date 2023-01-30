Registration opens for for this year’s Ladies AllRide mountain bike skills camps

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Who’s ready to take their mountain bike skills to the next level? Registration is now open at www.ladiesallride.com for ladies of all skill levels, from beginner to seasoned rider. Ladies AllRide is in its ninth season of exceptional mountain bike skills camps in fun and inspiring riding destinations around the country.

“I just wanted to thank you for such an amazing weekend. This was hands down the best experience I’ve had on a mountain bike. I have been riding for over two decades and didn’t realize how many things I wasn’t doing correctly, and it helped push me past the plateau I had reached. Beyond bikes, your optimism and positive attitudes really went a LONG way. I have realized I talk myself down to protect myself if I fail at something. When my coach wouldn’t allow me to give up or say negative things about myself and my abilities, it changed me”, said Kim, a Bend, OR participant. “What a breath of fresh air you and your whole team were. Keep up the great work!”

Ladies AllRide has 14 camps scheduled this season at locations including in Bend on May 20-21, June 13-14 (Tuesday-Wednesday) and June 17-18, and half-day mini-camps in Bend Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Others are planned in Bentonville, AR; Big Sky, MT; Grand Targhee, WY; Lyndonville, VT; Thunder Mountain, MA and Sedona, AZ.

Lindsey Richter, founder and Director of Inspiration at Ladies AllRide, has been involved in the bike industry for over 20 years. After 10 years traversing the country with the “AllRide Tour” riding, racing, promoting products and sponsoring a kids’ race team, she made it her mission to get more women into mountain biking. She became certified to coach in 2010 and has since taught mountain biking full-time around the world.

“Mountain biking has taught me so much about myself and the relationship between mountain biking and life – I want more women to know this lifestyle exists for them. This sport has helped me with my physical and mental health, it’s made me realize what I’m capable of, it’s taught me to trust myself and how to get past obstacles. I’m just paying this knowledge forward by helping as many women as possible discover their full potential on and off the bike."

"Our experienced team of certified, skilled, and passionate coaches are committed to our mission to help more people who identify as women reap the benefits of mountain biking. We not only teach valuable bike handling skills, we also inspire students to be more aware of their thoughts. We help them learn how to ride through insecure, fear-based thoughts that inhibit growth and success on the bike and in life. We provide the tools to help women see how the same skills their bikes need from them to get over obstacles - practice, determination, balance, momentum - apply equally to their lives,” said Richter. “It's magical to witness women have those 'ah-ha' moments!”

“The Ladies AllRide team’s dedication to breaking down the barriers that exist for women in the mountain bike community is incredible,” said Cassondra Spring, Liv Global Marketing Manager. “It’s so much more than a skills camp; the community they’ve created is truly one of a kind and the opportunities this program opens up for women to build confidence, progress their skills, and experience the joy of riding together is unique. Since day one, Liv and Ladies AllRide have had a shared mission: getting more women and girls on bikes and creating a more inclusive space–and we couldn’t be more proud to continue our partnership with this team.”

An important component to the camps are the education stations where women learn about setting up and adjusting suspension, fixing flat tires, bike maintenance, gear, facing fear and so much more. And then of course there are the raffle prizes thanks to so many great sponsors!

"SRAM is proud to support the Ladies AllRide Program. You would be hard pressed to find a program that has put more miles on the black top traversing the country, and now the ocean, to get more women on bikes,” said Sara Jarrell, SRAM global community manager. “Lindsey, Meredith and the whole team are passionate professionals and their program is helping change the face of the bicycle industry - one camp at a time."

"We are really excited to partner with so many incredible companies in the outdoor industry. More and more brands are seeing the value in education-based programs like Ladies AllRide because we empower and inspire women to become passionate, life-long riders,” said Meredith Brandt, Ladies AllRide Partner and CEO. “We are thrilled to see the commitment from so many incredible brands to becoming more inclusive in the mountain biking community."

The Ladies AllRide team looks forward to playing on bikes with women at one of their epic locations in 2023.

Visit the website for more information and to register now. www.ladiesallride.com

Contact: info@ladiesallride.com

About Ladies AllRide

Founded in 2010 by pro mountain biker and certified mountain bike coach Lindsey Richter, Ladies AllRide offers an annual series of professional, energizing, and inspirational mountain bike skills camps. These events bring adults ages 18+ who identify as women together in a welcoming environment to improve their riding and build community. There are 14 Ladies AllRide events in epic riding locations around the United States.

#RideBikesBeHappy