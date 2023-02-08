Paid Leave Oregon website adds features, now available in six languages

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Paid Leave Oregon has refreshed its website, PaidLeave.Oregon.gov. In response to community feedback, the updated website is now available in six languages: English, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

Other new features include:

An interactive contributions calculator so employers and employees can figure out their payroll contributions

A safe exit or "quick escape" feature – these buttons are used on websites for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. The button helps web users quickly exit the site they're browsing and will automatically open another page.

Detailed information for both employers and employees, as well as new sections for self-employed people, healthcare workers, and service providers

Videos that feature real Oregon business owners in our communities

Paid Leave Oregon allows employees to take paid time off for some of life’s most important moments. It covers leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury, for taking care of a seriously ill family member, and for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or harassment.

Contributions to the program by large employers and all employees, regardless of employer size, started Jan. 1. Benefits will be available to employees in September.