Humane Society of C. Oregon offers ‘Will You Be Mine?’ $14 Valentine week adoption promotion

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To ensure that your day is filled with a smooch from a pooch or a purr of contentment, the Humane Society of Central Oregon is reducing the adoption fee to $14 on all animals six months and older from Feb. 11-18.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon will help match you with a companion who is excited to greet you, and keep you warm at night. You’ll find a friend waiting to savor long walks, naps, candlelight dinners and lying by the fire with you.

There’s a canine buddy ready for the next adventure. HSCO has plenty of companions anxiously waiting at the shelter who don’t mind being on a short leash or walking in your shadow.

Have a heart and adopt the love of your life at the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Adoptions include a complete care package of spay or neuter surgery, first vaccination, health exam by local veterinarians, microchip ID, collar, ID tag and leash or carrying box and food.

The HSCO shelter is open Monday through Friday 10:00 am to 5:30 pm (closed noon to 1p) and Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The shelter is located on SE 27th Street a half mile South of Reed Market Road. For more information call 541 382-3537 or visit hsco.org to see the animals anxiously waiting for a new home.