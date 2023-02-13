‘Know Underwater’ this March with the Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Tides ebb and flow, giving way to abundant life covering two-thirds of Earth’s surface. Discover a world of wonder as we go underwater in March. From plankton to kelp forests, explore the future of aquatic ecosystems with algae research.

Watch a performance of an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the Nile and learn about the work Project Recover is doing to locate MIAs around the globe.

Please note the location of programs as some are hosted at offsite venues. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Project Recover: Keeping America's Promise

Project Recover’s mission is to locate American MIAs around the globe. Learn more about the interdisciplinary humanitarian mission that is taking place right here in Central Oregon with president/CEO Derek Abbey, Ph.D.

What Can Algae Tell Us?

Found in lakes, rivers and oceans, aquatic plants are a key part of the global carbon cycle and fuel food webs. James Fox, microbiology research associate at Oregon State University, details research within projects ranging from monitoring toxic algal blooms in Oregon lakes to the impact of global climate change on ocean biology.

Water Is Life*

View the importance of water through an Indigenous lens with Gabriann Hall, adjunct instructor and enrolled member of the Klamath Tribe. Explore the role of water for the Tribes traditionally located along the Klamath River as well as the cultural, political and spiritual importance of water.

Simplify Your Spending and Saving Strategies

Don’t go underwater on your finances. Local financial advisor Kenny Hadden explores helpful tips to manage monthly spending, streamline your bank accounts, control debt and take advantage of the investment opportunities seen in today's unique market.

Monday, March 20 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Murder on the Nile at Cascades Theatrical Company

Fatal circumstances await a newlywed couple as they embark on their honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Attend a free preview night performance of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Nile. First come, first served. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Play begins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 • 7:30 p.m. • Cascades Theatrical Company | 148 NW Greenwood Avenue, Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.