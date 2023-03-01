Bethlehem Inn elects two new board members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bethlehem Inn Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Daren vom Steeg and Dave Allen have been elected to its board.

Daren vom Steeg has lived in Central Oregon since 1998. He recently retired after teaching a variety of subjects at La Pine High School for 21 years. He’s currently serving as the Assistant Coordinator of Adult Education and Recreation programs, as well as the Community Liaison for the La Pine Park and Recreation District. Additionally, he serves as a Community Facilitator for the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Emerging Adult Program.

Dave Allen received his law degree from University of Oregon School of Law. Prior to opening a law office in Madras where he has been for 15 years, Allen served as the County Counsel for Jefferson County and two terms as the District Attorney for Morrow County in Heppner, Oregon. Allen served meals and supported Bethlehem Inn for several years prior to joining the board. Dave states “The Inn provides an important service that is needed now, more than ever. Working to understand the causes of homelessness, Bethlehem Inn is an integral part of the solution. “

Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon's largest emergency shelter. With shelters in Bend and Redmond, up to 200 adults and children receive temporary housing, food, clothing, and case management each night.