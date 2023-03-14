‘Affordable Housing Fair’ to offer public info, answer questions about projects around C.O.

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Local affordable housing builders and developers will share information and answer questions about their upcoming affordable housing projects at an information fair at Redmond City Hall on Thursday evening.

Presentations will be given by four local affordable builders and developers, including Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, Kôr Community Land Trust, First Story, and Woodhaven Community Housing.

Also presenting, NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program will share valuable information about homeownership readiness and how to be prepared for a mortgage.

Special guests and service providers Housing Works, Latino Community Association, Paid Leave of Oregon, LoanDepot, Umpqua Bank and Washington Trust Bank will distribute information about additional resources available.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about guidelines for affordable home qualification and ownership and to ask questions of the presenters and special guests. The event is free and open to the public and snacks will be provided.

Join us and learn everything you need to know about affordable housing in Central Oregon!

Affordable Housing Fair

Redmond City Hall, Civic Room 208

Thursday, March 16

5:30 PM