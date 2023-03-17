ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of March 17-24

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of March 17-24.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

Crews will be performing excavation, embankment, drainage, and electrical underground at U.S. 20/West Side of Cooley Roundabout and clearing and excavation operations will continue off the shoulder of westbound U.S. 20 from Robal to Cooley.

The west leg of Cooley Road remains closed at U.S. 20.

Crews will be performing excavation operations off the shoulder of westbound U.S. 20 from Robal to Cooley.

Crews will be performing sewer line installation on Nels Anderson just north of Brandis Ct under flagging closures.

Crews will be performing Swalley Irrigation line work within the medians between Jamison and the U.S. 20 to 3rd St ramps and northbound shoulder U.S. 20.

Crews will be removing temporary barrier off the shoulder of northbound U.S. 97 north of Empire under single lane closure.

Crews will be excavating and installing pipe across the connection road between Jamison and U.S. 20 at night for Swalley Irrigation Line.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing lane closures on 3rd St from Mervin Sampels to Butler Market with day and night work Monday to Friday for sidewalk and signal work. Moderate delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Crews will be performing lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Road with day and night work Monday to Friday for roundabout and structure works.

At Old Bend Redmond the south leg to O.B. Riley remains closed and paving operations will be occurring.

In Tumalo, work will occur on the trail undercrossing, Cook Avenue, and at the Deschutes River bridge. A traffic shift is scheduled Tuesday for the trail undercrossing pending favorable weather. Night work is scheduled Wednesday for preparatory temporary signal works at 5th Street. Moderate delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

City Of Bend Signal Upgrades- Various Streets

Crews will be performing signal modification at various locations within the City of Bend. Work will involve shoulder closures during the day Monday to Friday. Minor delays are expected.

Intersections include Colorado/Bond, Colorado/Wall, Colorado/Industrial Way, Colorado/Arizona/US97 ramps, Arizona/Wall, Arizona/Bond, NW Medical Center/Neff, Olney/8th.

Expected project completion April 2023.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Contract work is substantially complete. No work expected this week.

More project information here.

I-84: Columbia River Highway Culverts

Crews will be performing culvert rehabilitation work at the MP 65.4 work site between Hood River and Mosier in both eastbound and westbound directions under single lane and shoulder closures. Lane closures are planned around the clock Monday thru Thursday. Travelers should expect minimal delays and use caution while traveling through the work sites.

Expected completion - March 2023.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

U.S. 30: Cascade Ave @ Rand Road (Hood River)

Crews will be working on the project this week during daytime hours, installing pipe and grading behind sidewalks in the northeast corner of the intersection. No flagging or lane closures are expected for the week, but travelers should expect minimal delays and use caution while traveling through the project.

Expected completion - May 2024.

NOTE: Private utility relocation work via underground directional boring is scheduled to occur at this intersection over the next several weeks which is unrelated to this project.

More project information here

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR 140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

OR 140 at OR66 Intersection Improvements Project

No work expected this week.

More project information here

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12.

USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Bridge work will be done under the bridge, no delays expected.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Lane shift traffic control installed on Main Street, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic, detour in place.

OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Work continues to occur on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks and under the bridge. Single lane closures controlled by flaggers will occur during weeknights between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am. Travelers should expect less than 20 minute delays during night-time single lane closures. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Use caution when traveling through the project.

Anticipated completion - April 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

