The Center Foundation to host two-day conference on concussions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Center Foundation, Central Oregon’s only nonprofit organization dedicated to providing sports medicine services to young athletes, is pleased to announce the return of its professional education conference.

Every year, in collaboration with community partners, The Center Foundation organizes an educational symposium committed to updating the collective knowledge of medical professionals in the Pacific Northwest.

The 2023 conference, The Concussion Collective: Best Practices and Advances in Concussion Management, will focus on best practices in mild traumatic brain injury and concussion management. The Concussion Collective will take place April 14-15 at Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend.

“After a two-year hiatus, we are excited to bring back our professional education conference and collaborate on the best practices in concussion management,” said Sandy Visnack, Executive Director of The Center Foundation. “These conferences help support our main mission and proceeds will benefit The Center Foundation’s high school sports medicine program.”

The Concussion Collective: Best Practices and Advances in Concussion Management is intended for health care professionals with an interest in mild traumatic brain injury; concussion prevention, diagnosis and treatment; and caring for these injuries in special populations including military veterans, domestic violence victims, and pediatric and adult patients.

The 2023 conference will feature expert faculty from across the country including Dr. Eve Valera, Associate Professor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Research Scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital; Dr. Gerald Gioia, Division Chief of Pediatric Neuropsychology at Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC; Dr. Tyler Duffield, neuropsychologist and assistant professor of family medicine and neurology at OHSU; and many others. For the conference agenda and more information, visit https://www.centerfoundation.org/the-concussion-collective.

Friday night Social and Keynote Speaker event is open to the public.

“Our Friday evening social event will feature keynote speakers, Dr. Stan Herring, former Team Physician for the Seattle Seahawks, and David Stricklin, Head Athletic Trainer for the Seattle Seahawks,” continues Ms. Visnack. “Dr. Herring and Mr. Stricklin will share their insights on working in the NFL, treating professional athletes, and the changes in concussion management over the past 30 years. This event is open to the public and is a great opportunity to meet like-minded individuals who share an interest in concussion education and awareness.”

Conference registration and tickets to the Keynote Speaker and Social event can be purchased by visiting the registration page. For more information about the conference, please contact Stuart Schmidt at sschmidt@centerfoundation.org or call 541-322-2323.

About The Center Foundation