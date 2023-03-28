COCC set to open registration for Summer Spanish Immersion program

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College’s popular Central Oregon Summer Spanish Immersion program, a multi-day language and cultural experience set for June 26-29 at the college’s Redmond campus, is opening its registration on Monday, April 10.

Only 85 seats are available for this year’s COSSI, with a cost of $699; register at cocc.edu/cossi or by calling 541-383-7240.

An inspirational summer camp for travel lovers, families readying for an overseas adventure (minimum age is 16), business travelers improving their language and cultural skills, and anyone who dreams in Mediterranean blues and cobblestone lanes, the four-day immersion includes a total of eight hours of Spanish instruction — from beginner to superior levels — with an additional four hours of facilitated conversation groups.

Each participant also chooses up to eight hours of elective sessions, with topics such as “South American National Parks,” “Sin and Salvation on the Camino,” “Pablo Picasso: Revolutionary Artist,” “Medical Terminology” and many others. Nightly events include a film, keynote speaker, brewery social and a sampling of Spanish wines with tapas.

A number of local first responders are expected to attend this year thanks to scholarship support from a Deschutes County Arts & Culture grant. First held in 2017, COSSI has drawn participants from as far away as Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.

For more information, contact Stephanie Goetsch, community education coordinator/program manager, at 541-504-2966 or sgoetsch@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.