Bend Chamber, Kôr Community Land Trust begin lottery process to choose homeowners for workforce housing pilot

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bend Chamber and Kôr Community Land Trust are excited to announce that the public lottery process to select homeowners has begun for the Poplar Community on Bend’s west side.

Qualified, first-time homebuyers are encouraged to apply for this homeownership opportunity. Full details on how to get started, review the prerequisite steps, and apply for inclusion in Kôr’s housing lottery can be found here: https://korlandtrust.org/homebuyers/get-started .

“Our intent with this housing lottery is to support the local workforce and families who otherwise would be locked out of homeownership and the family stability it brings,” shared Jackie Keogh, Kôr Community Land Trust Executive Director.

“Kôr Community Land Trust’s full application will thus give preference to employees of qualifying employer partners, first-generation homebuyers, and clients of Housing Works. This low-barrier application will also accept homebuyers with individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers to ensure everyone in our community has a chance to become a first-time homeowner,” she continued.

The Poplar Community project includes seven 3-bedroom, 2-bath homes designed to net-zero energy standards for households earning equal to or less than 80% of Area Median Income.

These homes, designed by Ten Over Studio and constructed by Hiatus Homes, are estimated to be completed by winter 2024. The homes are located on Kôr land that retains a deed restriction that ensures each subsequent home resale will preference employees of qualified employer partners, extending this benefit to the Bend workforce in perpetuity.

The Bend Chamber is sponsoring four of seven new homes in Kôr Community Land Trust’s new Poplar development, thanks to financial support from Providence Health Plan and specific Bend Chamber members. The sponsorship helps support the difference between the cost to build these homes and what income-qualified home buyers can afford.

The public housing lottery is open until 5:00 PM PDT, May 18. Selected homebuyers will be notified by 5:00 PM PDT on May 25. Interested homebuyers with questions can contact Kôr’s Homeownership Program Manager Tess Freeman.

Kôr Community Land Trust’s Mission

Provide environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homeownership opportunities for those who contribute to the fabric of the Central Oregon economy and community.

Bend Chamber’s Mission

Create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.