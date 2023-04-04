Mid Oregon’s ‘Adopt-A-Bear’ fundraiser supports Healthy Beginnings’ free health screenings for preschoolers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union launched its 19th Annual “Adopt-A-Bear” Fundraiser on Monday and will continue through April 21. This three-week fundraiser supports Healthy Beginnings, providing comprehensive health and developmental assessments for children under 5 years of age.

Since 2004, Mid Oregon’s annual Adopt-A-Bear fundraiser has raised nearly $39,000 for Healthy Beginnings. Through April 21, members can "adopt" a bear with their donations and die-cut bears with their names will be displayed prominently in the branch. 100% of community donations collected go to Healthy Beginnings, helping to ensure every preschooler enters kindergarten healthy and ready for learning.

“For 19 years, it has been the generosity of our membership that has made this fundraiser so special,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations. “We are pleased to be partnering with Healthy Beginnings once again to provide these vital screening services to Central Oregon children.”

All health screenings are performed by local medical, dental, nutritional, and behavioral specialists providing parents with a thorough assessment of their child’s physical and developmental health.

“Within the first five years, so many critical developmental milestones happen,” says Kathleen Cody, Executive Director of Healthy Beginnings. “Children suffering from unidentified medical or developmental issues can act out in various, unhealthy ways. Our assessments help catch these issues before school starts, giving parents an additional resource and peace of mind if they have questions about their child’s development.”

From April 3-21, the Central Oregon community can “Adopt-A-Bear” at any of Mid Oregon’s seven branches, calling or texting 541-382-1795, or going to a secure online donations page at midoregon.com .