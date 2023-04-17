Forest Service Road 25 closed this week for crew to grind asphalt

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests road crew will grind the asphalt on Forest Service Road 25 between the junction with Forest Service Road 23 south to the junction with Forest Service Road 2500800. This week's asphalt grinding will improve motorists’ safety by creating a level roadbed, officials said.

This work is expected to start Monday, April 17, and last through the end of the week. During this time, Forest Service Road 25 will be closed to all travel. Alternative routes of travel through the area include Forest Service Road 18 (China Hat Road), Forest Service Road 23 and Forest Service Road 2015.

For more information, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.