Sunriver Resort, Brooks Tree Farm partner to plant 400 Ponderosa pines on Arbor Day

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Sunriver Resort, the Pacific Northwest's treasured resort destination, announced Wednesday its commitment to planting 400 Ponderosa pines near Woodlands Golf Course on Arbor Day. This initiative is the second part of Sunriver's Earth Day campaign, which began with the One Tree Planted for Every Guest Stay initiative.

The planting ceremony will start at 1pm PST on Arbor Day, this Friday, April 28, with shovels in the ground. Efforts will be led by Lindsay Borkowski, director of sales and marketing at Sunriver Resort, and Josh Willis, director of operations at Sunriver Resort, and the two will be joined by Sunriver Resort's sustainability committee.

In collaboration with Brooks Tree Farm, Sunriver Resort pledged to plant a Ponderosa bare root seedling for every guest who stayed with the resort on Earth Day, April 22, 2023. This includes 300 nightly guest stays, plus an additional 100 donated by the resort, totaling 400 Ponderosa pines. The planting efforts will be in the area near Woodlands Golf Course, which wind storms have adversely affected in recent years.

"For generations, guests have been coming to Sunriver Resort for its awe-inspiring alpine wilderness environment, and we are proud to continue our commitment to preserving this natural beauty for future generations,” said Lindsay Borkowski, director of sales and marketing at Sunriver Resort. “Planting these 400 Ponderosa pine seedlings is a tangible way to demonstrate our dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility. We know these trees will grow and prosper for the next 400 years, a powerful reminder of our ongoing efforts to preserve the forests around us."

"We are thrilled to partner with Brooks Tree Farm on this initiative to plant 400 Ponderosa Pine seedlings near Woodlands Golf Course,” said Josh Willis, director of operations at Sunriver Resort. “We want to thank our guests for participating in our Earth Day One Tree Planted for Every Guest Stay initiative, which made this project possible. We are dedicated to environmental sustainability and stewardship, and this partnership reflects that commitment. These seedlings will grow and thrive for the next 400 years, providing long-lasting benefits to the ecosystem and serving as a symbol of our devotion to preserving the natural beauty of our community."

The Ponderosa pine is a long-lived evergreen tree native to western North America and is known for its distinctive orange-brown bark with black crevices and long, slender needles. These trees provide many benefits to the local ecosystem, including improving air and water quality, providing habitat for wildlife, and reducing erosion.

About Sunriver Resort

Unfolding across 3,300 acres just moments from Bend, Oregon, Sunriver Resort is the Pacific Northwest’s treasured outpost for adventure and a premier destination for conferences, retreats and special occasions. This one-of-a-kind wilderness setting is abundant with natural beauty and features four award-winning golf courses, a full-service wellness spa, nine restaurants and cafes, an indoor-outdoor aquatics center, an on-site FBO airport, state-of-the-art event venues and more; and endless activities including swimming, kayaking, fishing, horseback riding, bike riding, snowshoeing and skiing at nearby Mt. Bachelor. Wide-ranging accommodations include 245 guest rooms and suites and over 275 vacation homes and condominiums available for rent or purchase. A landmark destination for over 50 years, guests can find a lifetime of inspiration and unforgettable memories at Sunriver Resort. Visit SunriverResort.com.