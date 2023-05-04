Cassie Regimbal new executive director of Council on Aging of C. Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Council on Aging of Central Oregon Board of Directors announced that Cassie Regimbal, the organization’s associate executive director, has taken over as executive director as of May 1st after Susan Rotella’s retirement.

After eight years at the organization, Regimbal is no stranger to the challenges and opportunities facing the older adult communities in Central Oregon. She will be tasked with growing the reach and effectiveness of the Council’s programs, advocating for older adults at the local, state and federal levels, and spearheading the creation and implementation of a new strategic plan.

Notes Susan Rotella, outgoing Executive Director, “I had six fantastic years building Council on Aging’s programs, staff, partnerships, and Senior Services Center. Cassie has been by my side that entire time overseeing our client services staff and our relationships with federal and state agencies. I look forward to seeing her grow and guide the organization through many years to come.”

Regimbal is the natural successor to Rotella, having worked at CoA since September, 2014. Jennifer Neahring, board vice president and chair of the executive director recruiting committee says, “we interviewed candidates across the Northwest and none of them matched the enthusiasm, determination and dedication that we saw from Cassie.”

She started as an intern and rapidly moved into the positions of Case Manager, Client Services Manager, Director of Client Services, Associate Executive Director, and now will now take the position of Executive Director. Regimbal, a born-and-raised Bendite, is a licensed social worker with a Master’s in Social Work from Portland State University. She started her career working with older adults in memory care and focused on hospice work during her schooling before joining the CoA team.

As she thinks about the future for CoA, Regimbal notes that “our older adult populations face hunger, isolation, houselessness, and discrimination. It is our job and our passion to support these individuals to ensure that decision makers and community members all hear their voices and advocate for their needs."

Regimbal’s immediate goals are to revive a robust schedule of health promotion and fall prevention classes, increase the community utilization of the new Senior Services Center, and create new partnerships to support and advocate for older adults and their loved ones.

Board Chair Lou Capozzi adds, “In Susan, and now Cassie, we have leaders whose determination and dedication will benefit the entire Central Oregon community for decades to come.” After helping with the transition, Rotella plans to travel and spend more time exploring Central Oregon with her three dogs in her retirement. She will remain a constant cheerleader for the Council on Aging and will return as a core volunteer for the Pet Pals program.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging of Central Oregon (CoA) has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. CoA advocates for, empowers, and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being.