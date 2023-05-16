Foster Care Month celebrates resource families and uplifts parents

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – In recognition of National Foster Care Month in May, the Oregon Department of Human Services is recognizing the essential contributions that resource families make in preserving children’s connections with their families of origin and supporting reunification.

Resource families affirm and support both the child and their family along with ensuring cultural and community connections for children and young adults.

“Supporting families by giving them access to services to prevent the need for child welfare interventions is always the first and preferred plan,” said Aprille Flint-Gerner, interim director of the Child Welfare division of ODHS. “But when it’s needed, having the support provided by resource parents is crucial.”

National Foster Care Month is an opportunity to:

Lift up and thank resource parents and relative caregivers for their essential role in strengthening and reunifying families.

Honor the family, community and cultural connections for children and young people in foster care; and

Learn how we can all can make a difference in our community by supporting children, youth and families experiencing foster care.

As of May 1, 2023, in Oregon, there were 4,857 children and young people in foster care. The number of children and young people in foster care in Oregon continues to decrease from previous years. This reflects ODHS’ commitment to supporting families and promoting prevention, which aligns with the ODHS Child Welfare Vision for Transformation.

There are many ways to support children and young people experiencing foster care and uplift families involved with Child Welfare. Visit our website, Foster.Oregon.Gov, to learn more, or call 1-800-331-0503 to get involved.

About the ODHS Child Welfare Program

The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Program is committed to transforming itself to better support the individual needs of families and to best serve Oregon’s children and young people. Learn more about the Child Welfare Vision for Transformation. Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.