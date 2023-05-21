High Desert Chamber Music receives multi-year operating grant from James & Marion Miller Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – High Desert Chamber Music has received a multi-year operating support grant in the amount of $13,800 from the James F. & Marion L. Miller Foundation.

The independent and private foundation was established in 2002 to enhance the quality of life of Oregonians through support of the Arts and Education.

“We are continually honored to be recognized by the Miller Foundation for our past, present, and future endeavors,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Multi-year support allows us to plan, create, and execute programs that move forward with our mission and vision. We work hard to present all-inclusive events of the highest caliber, and take pride in being a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.”

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HDCM 2022-2023 title sponsors include Mission Building, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Cascade A&E Magazine, Central Oregon Daily News, and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, Photography by Leaetta, and BendBroadband.