Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon honored with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Pinnacle Award

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon announced Tuesday that it has been recognized as a 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Pinnacle Award Winner.

Every year, BBBS agencies are recognized by BBBSA Nationwide Leadership Council, made up of local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency leaders and board members, for excellence in the organization’s signature 1-to-1 youth mentoring program. Out of 225 agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is one of 8 organizations to receive this top honor.

This award recognized the top agency growing its overall number of mentors (“Bigs”) and youth (“Littles”) who are matched through the program, year over year, for two or more consecutive years. In order to match more youth, programs additionally need to increase revenues to receive this award. Over the past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon has served 206 youth to grow its local services by 16 percent.

“Awards like this are never a singular accomplishment. This is not just a Big Brothers Big Sisters achievement. It signals growth for our entire community,” said Jenn Davis, Program Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. “We strive every day to support local youth through mentorship. It is truly a testament to the hard work done by our Program staff.”

For over 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been dedicated to advancing equity, impact, and growth across the organization, making a lasting impact on the lives of young people. Today, the organization creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships helping build self-confidence and emotional well-being, and empowering young people on a path to graduate with a plan for their futures and a mentor whose impact can last a lifetime.

“We are extremely proud to honor Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon this year. Their innovative efforts and actions are leading the way in which our Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies empower young people across the country,” said BBBSA President and CEO, Artis Stevens. “We congratulate and thank these agencies for the outstanding work they do every day to support the life-changing mentorship matches they form and facilitate.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon will be formally recognized as a Pinnacle Award Winner at the 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters “Bigger Together” National Conference, held June 26-29 in California.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon

A program of J Bar J Youth Services was founded in Central Oregon in 1994. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSCO serves over 200 youth annually and continues to grow programming. We are committed to serving at-risk youth and youth facing adversity with mentors in our communities. Mentoring is a low cost and effective way to change the trajectory of a child’s life.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has approximately 225 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: bbbs.org.