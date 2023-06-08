Celebrate Central Oregon’s buttes and breweries by taking part in 3rd annual Big Butte Challenge through Sept. 4

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Join us for the Big Butte Challenge, where families, friends, and individuals come together to explore eight butte-iful buttes & breweries across Central Oregon, between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

Their reward? Custom Big Butte Merch, swag bags, and a free pint at each butte-sponsored brewery.

Once registered, participants receive a swag bag with beer tokens, merch, and other surprise goodies from our sponsors. Participants hike or run each butte on their own schedule, and then head to the sponsored brewery to celebrate their victory with a complimentary pint. Prizes awarded for the first to summit all buttes, best photos, and more!

So gather your favorite people or challenge your work buddies to a summertime showdown. The Big Butte Challenge is the ultimate chance to get outside, explore new heights, and celebrate our beautiful state. Don’t miss out, sign up today!

Registration is open at www.bigbuttechallenge.com. The registration fee is $60 for all 8 buttes, $15 for youth, and $20 for a single Butte.

The buttes and breweries included in the year’s event include:

Bessie Butte - Van Henion Brewing

Black Butte - Deschutes Brewery

Pilot Butte - Worthy Brewery

Barnes Butte - Wild Ride

Overturf Butte - Goodlife Brewery

Tumalo Butte - Cascade Lakes Brewery

Misery Ridge - Kobold Brewing

Paulina Peak - Bend Brewery

Packet- Pickup

Packet Pickup is available at The Haven Coworking front desk during regular business hours: Monday – Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

About the organizer:

Cascade Relays is a small, local business with a mission to provide exceptional race experiences while supporting local communities along course routes. Owners Scott and Carrie Douglass, prioritize rural courses, local vendors & small businesses, personal relationships, and supporting local non-profits. Cascade Relays currently produces the Cascade Lakes Relay, Bend Beer Chase, Big Butte Challenge, and I Like Pie on Thanksgiving morning.