Bend Yoga Festival receives second yearly grant from Bend Cultural Tourism Fund

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bend Yoga Festival has been awarded a second annual grant from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund.

This grant is $37,000 earmarked for marketing of their 2024 festival, and it’s larger than the grant awarded to the festival last year.

“This is such a great surprise, especially coming just a day after our second festival wrapped up. We’re so grateful to the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund and Visit Bend for their faith in our festival and its continued growth,” says Deven Sisler, a member of the festival’s advisory board.

Festival organizers plan to use the funds to expand marketing efforts throughout the Pacific Northwest, and other western states.

The Bend Yoga Festival is a multi-day immersion in yoga, adventure and connection, and features world-renowned presenters as well as hiking, mountain biking, paddle boarding and specialty events. The third annual festival will be held June 6-9, 2024.

This year the festival was at Riverbend Park, and welcomed more than 240 attendees from as far away as Florida, Rhode Island and New York.

To learn more, visit BendYogaFestival.com.