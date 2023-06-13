Special flag presentation to take place at Bend Heroes Foundation Flag Day ceremony

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Heroes Foundation will be conducting a Flag Day ceremony at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park on Wednesday, June 14 beginning promptly at 7 a.m.

President Biden's Flag Day Proclamation will be read: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2023/06/09/a-proclamation-on-flag-day-and-national-flag-week-2023/

We will present a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol to the parents of U.S. Navy Lieutenant Kenneth David Roberts. Lt. Roberts graduated from Mountain View High School in 1985. He perished in a Navy aircraft accident while training at El Centro Naval Air Station, CA in 1992.

Under the leadership of Senior Naval Instructor Scott Buchanan (Major, USAF, Retired), the Mountain View Cadet Corps and volunteers will install flags along Newport Ave. and downtown Bend following the ceremony at the memorial.

June 14 is also the U.S. Army's 248th birthday!

Flags will removed at 5:00 pm.

The event is open to the public and is free of charge.

Contact: Dick Tobiason, Chairman, Bend Heroes Foundation 541 390 9932