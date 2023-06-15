BLM waives day-use fees in observance of Juneteenth

PORTLAND, Ore, (KTVZ) — To honor Juneteenth National Independence Day and increase recreational access to public land, the Bureau of Land Management is waiving recreation standard amenity and day-use fees for visitors on Monday, June 19.

The BLM invites the public to explore the unique and diverse natural landscapes and visitor facilities on BLM-managed lands for a day of reflection and celebration.

The holiday is the third fee-free day of 2023 and the first fee-free Juneteenth for the BLM.

Fee-free days refer to the waiver of standard amenity fees and day-use fees, such as visitor centers, picnic/day use areas, and National Conservation Lands units where fees are charged. Expanded amenity fees and other fees, like group day use, overnight camping, cabin rentals, and individual special recreation permits, will remain in effect unless the authorized officer determines it is appropriate to waive them.

BLM’s public lands offer spectacular beauty in the summer months throughout Oregon and Washington.

Hidden gem recreation recommendations:

Loon Lake Recreation Site provides excellent boating, fishing, and water play opportunities. Or spend the day relaxing on the sandy beach.

provides excellent boating, fishing, and water play opportunities. Or spend the day relaxing on the sandy beach. Smith River Falls Campground offers an ideal place to picnic, wade, fish, and watch bald eagles.

offers an ideal place to picnic, wade, fish, and watch bald eagles. Take a scenic day hike on the Threemile Creek Trail . Plan for a moderate, out and back, canyon creek walk with the option of ending in a small meadow or winding your way up the mountain side to the rimrocks above Catlow Valley. Look for wildlife and sweeping views!

. Plan for a moderate, out and back, canyon creek walk with the option of ending in a small meadow or winding your way up the mountain side to the rimrocks above Catlow Valley. Look for wildlife and sweeping views! Chukar Park Recreation Site provides a quiet spot to camp and picnic with nearby hikes, boating, and birdwatching.

provides a quiet spot to camp and picnic with nearby hikes, boating, and birdwatching. Chase wildflowers in bloom throughout Oregon and Washington.

throughout Oregon and Washington. Find a full list of public land locations to explore here.

Know before you go:

Check with local offices and Oregon Department of Transportation’s TripCheck for current conditions, including closures and travel restrictions.

for current conditions, including closures and travel restrictions. Practice Leave No Trace principles and leave your public lands cleaner than you found them.

principles and leave your public lands cleaner than you found them. Be fire aware. Check for local fire restrictions and active fire closures. Carry extra water to put out accidental sparks.

In 2023, BLM will waive recreation standard amenity and day use fees for visitors on:

August 4 (Great American Outdoors Day)

September 30 (National Public Lands Day)

November 11 (Veterans Day)

For more information about the BLM’s recreation fee program, please visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees.