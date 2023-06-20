Family Access Network receives $2,000 from Pacific Power Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $2,000 grant from Pacific Power Foundation to support basic-needs services to families throughout Central Oregon.

FAN connects families in need to a variety of resources that can help them regain stability and self-sufficiency after setbacks. According to the KIDS Count Data Book, 1 in 5 Central Oregon kids are food-insecure, while over 50% of Central Oregon families face housing cost burdens.

FAN advocates, community partners, and volunteers work together to assist families in need, so kids can stay in school, ready to thrive.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the Pacific Power Foundation to alleviate poverty in Central Oregon,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “These funds, combined with the work of our partners and advocates, will help families flourish and children thrive.”

The Pacific Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. For more information, visit rockymountainpower.net/foundation or pacificpower.net/foundation.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

