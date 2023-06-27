PacificSource grant will help over 100 C.O. kids attend Camp Fire’s SummerKids camp program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For many families throughout Central Oregon, the cost for summer camp programs can be tough if not impossible to manage. But thanks to a new grant given by PacificSource Community Solutions to Camp Fire Central Oregon, that barrier has now been lessened.

The funds, which total $75,000, are supporting an additional 120 spots at Camp Fire’s SummerKids program. Over 100 unique youth will benefit from the financial assistance, with discounts ranging from 15% to 100% of the program participation fees.

“Even for the most affordable, high-value summer camps available, the price tag can be a hardship for many families to bear,” says Kecia Kubota, Camp Fire Central Oregon’s executive director. “In particular, when economic times are tight, families have to make choices, and a summer camp may be what gets crossed off the list.

"This is what we hope won’t happen now, considering we’ve been given this amazing grant to support our camp scholarship fund, which helps cover some if not all the registration costs. It’s a really big deal to have this gift from PacificSource Community Solutions, and we are beyond excited to share it with those it will benefit most.”

SummerKids is a nine-week camp program hosted at Bear Creek Elementary in Bend. Each week features a creative theme and is chock full of games, activities, crafts, special guests, science investigations, Water Wednesdays, field trips for older kids, and—of course—camp songs.

It’s offered to youth heading into kindergarten through sixth grade, with morning and afternoon extended care beyond the program hours of 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The small-group approach of eight to 12 campers per counselor means kids can make new friends, connect with caring adults, and discover their sparks in a low pressure, supportive, and fun environment. Kindergartners have a lower camper: counselor ratio, which provides an opportunity to experience group learning and fun prior to the start of school in the fall.

Transportation to SummerKids may also be available on a case-by-case basis.

For more information about the camp’s financial assistance, visit: https://campfireco.org/financial-assistance/.

For details about SummerKids, visit: https://campfireco.org/summerkids/ or go to https://campfireco.org/ and click on the “Summer Programs” link.