Latino Community Association executive director steps down; transition to new leadership underway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After 17 years as executive director of the Latino Community Association, Brad Porterfield is passing on the leadership torch to make space for new energy and ideas that will propel LCA into its next phase of development.

In December, Porterfield told the staff and board that he felt the time was right for new leadership at LCA, and for him to begin a new chapter as well.

“It’s been an absolute honor to serve our Latino families, to help build and work alongside such an amazing team, our volunteers and community partners over the years,” Porterfield said. He noted that LCA was one of few nonprofits in Central Oregon with nearly 25 years of history.

“To have gone through the economic crash of 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic and come out stronger than ever shows a lot of grit and passion,” Porterfield said. “We have an amazing team, and I feel very fortunate to have been a part of the journey.”

Porterfield gave his notice as LCA was launching a strategic planning process with Reyna Consulting Group. Six months into this process, LCA’s board of directors decided to begin the transition now.

As of June 23, Porterfield serves as Advisor to the Leadership Transition Team. Members are Daniel Altamirano Hernández, interim Executive Director of Administration, Policy & Partnerships (former administrative assistant), and Mary Murphy, interim Deputy Director of Development, Programming & Operations (former volunteer coordinator).

Meanwhile, the board will work with staff and the community on visioning future leadership and a search for a permanent executive director.

“Brad Porterfield embodies exceptional leadership, driving transformative growth within the Latino Community Association,” said LCA Board President Zavier Borja. “With visionary guidance, he fostered a family environment, nurturing and growing a talented staff, all while expanding the organization's budget to unprecedented levels. We honor Brad’s remarkable contributions … to a thriving Latino community.”

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366.