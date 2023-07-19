‘Know Architecture’ this August with Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Delve into the beauty and technique of architecture found in everyday life. Explore great Gothic cathedrals of Western Europe and learn the origins of mid-century modern architecture. Find practical know-how for building your perfect salad and get organized with a bullet journaling workshop. Kids can participate in a fort-building workshop, create a magical fairy house from items in nature, and discover the joy of music making to build confidence.

All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Fort Building Workshop*

World building isn't just for fantasy novels and video games. Take a few simple materials and explore the mechanics of PVC pipes (inputs, outputs, and angles) and the basic structures needed to support fabrics to create a cozy hideaway. Intended for children ages 4-7 and their caregiver. Registration required.

The Origins of the Mid-Century Modern House

Rooted in functionality, clean lines, and simplicity, mid-century modern is having a revival. Get to know the origins of this minimalist style, including the first architect, R. M. Schindler.

Kids' Fairy Houses at Metolius Preserve*

Create your own small fairy abode—and imagine the fairies that might come visit—with materials found in nature. Build your little one’s confidence exploring and enjoying nature with Deschutes Land Trust. Intended for children ages 4-7 and their caregiver. Registration required.

Building a Salad at Arome*

Learn the foundations for building salads that are bright, beautiful, flavorful, and well balanced. Discover recipes to make better salads with quality products that create a complex and delicious dish. Registration required.

Wednesday, August 16 • 5:30 p.m. • Arome | 432 SW 6th St, Redmond

Building Blocks of Music with Music Together*

Grow your child into a confident music maker. Music Together-Central Oregon helps little ones develop their innate musicality with the parents and caregivers in their lives. Intended for children ages 0-5 and their caregiver. Registration required.

Wednesday, August 23 • 9:15 a.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Bullet Journaling Workshop*

Let your creativity flow as we explore how to structure a journaling space to house your thoughts and ideas. Equal parts daily planner, to-do list, and diary, a bullet journal creates a meaningful approach to note-taking. Registration required.

The Wonder of Gothic Architecture*

The middle ages defined a half century of Gothic architecture that experimented with building daring structures and great cathedrals. Hear from Dr. Maile Hutterer, PhD, on medieval art and architecture that continues to inspire.

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.