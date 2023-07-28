Fifth annual Head Start Book Drive underway at Roundabout Books, aided by SELCO Community Credit Union

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The fifth annual Head Start Book Drive with Roundabout Books and SELCO Community Credit Union is underway. NeighborImpact aims to collect 1,350 new books for Head Start and Early Head Start children and families this fall.

SELCO Community Credit Union, as a long-standing partner, has pledged to match each book donation received, doubling the impact of each generous contribution. The drive has collected 541 books so far, which, with SELCO's match, leaves them just 134 books from the goal.

Through this book drive, NeighborImpact seeks to nurture a love for reading among young learners and empower 667 Central Oregon families expand their home libraries to create literacy rich homes.

To participate in the book drive, choose one of two convenient methods to contribute:

· Online Donations: Supporters can visit Roundabout Books' website to select the books they wish to donate. During the checkout process, simply indicate "Head Start" in the comments section to ensure the donation directly supports the book drive.

· In-person Purchases: For those who prefer a hands-on approach, Roundabout Books welcomes visitors to their store, where they can browse an extensive selection and purchase books for donation directly at 900 North NW Mount Washington Drive in Bend.

For more information or to make a contribution, please visit Roundabout Books, 900 North NW Mount Washington Drive in Bend, call 541-306-6564, or go to www.roundaboutbookshop.com.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact, please visit www.neighborimpact.org.