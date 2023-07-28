NeighborImpact utility assistance program can pay water bills for qualifying households

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact's Low-Income Household Water Assistance program is available to help qualifying households pay their water and wastewater (sewer) bills.

The program can pay water and sewer bills through the following providers:

City of Bend

City of Madras

City of Prineville

City of Redmond

City of Sisters

Deschutes Valley Water District

Avion Water

Roats Water

To qualify, applicants must reside in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson counties with a gross income at or below 60% of the state median income. The bill must be in a household member's name, but staff are available to help in determining eligibility when a bill is in the name of a property management company.

To apply, visit neighborimpact.org/water.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.