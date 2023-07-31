Skip to Content
Shepherd’s House Ministries has immediate need for bottled water donations

Shepherd's House Ministries
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the consistent weather and concerns over air quality across Central Oregon, many homeless will face dehydration and potentially dangerous health challenges because of the hot weather.

Shepherd’s House is requesting your donations of water bottles (cases or palettes of individual-size water bottles), as we are experiencing a significant shortage. 

Monetary donations are always appreciated as well and can be made at: https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/

Donations can be dropped off at our Division Street Location:

Monday -Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

1854 NE Division Street in Bend

Or contact Aaron Mitchel for further information:

aaronm@shministries.org

