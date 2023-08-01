Mid Oregon launches annual Supplies 4 Schools fundraiser

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Mid Oregon Credit Union, in partnership with Family Access Network, has kicked off its annual Supplies 4 Schools drive.

For over two decades, Mid Oregon has been helping Central Oregon K-12 students get a head start on the school year with the supplies and tools they need to be successful.

Throughout the month of August, Mid Oregon is collecting school supplies and financial donations from members and the community at its seven branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Redmond, Prineville, and Sisters. Interested members and non-members can also donate online using their debit or credit cards by visiting the Supplies 4 Schools page at midoregon.com.

“Children don’t always have the school supplies they need to learn,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “Every August, we look forward to offering our members and the community a chance to support their local students."

Supplies 4 Schools donations and funds stay in the local communities where they are collected. Mid Oregon partners with Family Access Network and school districts to distribute supplies to students in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties who lack the necessities to succeed at school.

Most-needed items for the 2023-24 school year include water bottles, backpacks (all sizes), colored pencils, mechanical pencils and lead, 3” binders, college-ruled spiral notebooks, pencil sharpeners, and highlighters.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 45,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $690 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for 2022. Mid Oregon was also ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, please visit midoregon.com.

Family Access Network (FAN) offers assistance, possibility, and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources to help children flourish in school and life. FAN is unique to Central Oregon, located in nearly all public schools across Central Oregon. Working through a dedicated FAN advocate, a child or parent is connected to essential services such as food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing, and more. Learn more at familyaccessnetwork.org.