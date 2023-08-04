The Center Foundation sets concussion baseline testing dates

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Center Foundation is pleased to announce the Community Concussion Baseline testing schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.

This program is made possible thanks to generous support of Taylor NW, the community sponsor for The Center Foundation’s Community Baseline ImPACT testing program. ImPACT Concussion Baseline testing is available for children ages 12 through 18 who have not already received the baseline in the past two years. Group testing will be available on

Monday, August 28, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. start with more times added as needed

Friday, October 27, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. start with more times added as needed

Friday, November 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. start with more times added as needed

Monday, December 18, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. start with more times added as needed

Monday, January 15, 2024 – 9:00 a.m. start with more times added as needed

Monday, February 19, 2024 – 9:00 a.m. start with more times added as needed

Friday, April 12, 2024 – 9:00 a.m. start with more times added as needed

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, concussions are second only to auto accidents as the leading cause of childhood injury. It is estimated that 15-20% of high school athletes receive a concussion in any given year. If an athlete returns to play before the brain is fully healed, they are at risk of Second Impact Concussion Syndrome. In this condition, the brain swells rapidly with, sometimes, fatal consequences. As part of the effort to reduce Second Impact Syndrome, The Center Foundation has adopted the ImPACT Concussion Baseline Test.

It is recommended that student athletes have a baseline test every two years. ImPACT Concussion Baseline testing is a computerized “snapshot” of how a child’s healthy brain is functioning. The test takes less than an hour. The baselines are NOT MRIs or scans – they are computerized assessment tests. Baseline results are electronically stored for use in the event the child suffers a concussion. In that case, medical professionals can access baseline results and compare them to post-injury tests conducted at an appropriate stage in the recovery process.

The cost of each baseline test is $20, cash or check made out to The Center Foundation. Registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt, Program Manager, at 541-322-2323. Baseline tests are held at The Center, 2200 NE Neff Road in Bend, Oregon.

Pediatric baseline testing is available for ages 5-11 on a by appointment basis. The cost of a pediatric baselines is $40, cash or check made out to The Center Foundation. Pediatric baseline testing is not available during the community group testing dates. Call Stuart Schmidt at 541-322-2323 for more information.

More information is available at www.centerfoundation.org/concussion-baseline-testing

Thank you Taylor NW for your support of The Center Foundation Community ImPACT Baseline testing program

About The Center Foundation