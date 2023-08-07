Sunriver Resort unveils new pickleball courts with grand opening celebration on National Pickleball Day

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Resort is excited to announce the grand opening of its outdoor pickleball complex and its first 10 courts, set for Tuesday, which also happens to be National Pickleball Day.

The grand opening event is open to the public and runs from 8am - 6pm and includes: a mixer from 8 - 10am, round robin games from 10am - 12pm, open play from 12 - 4pm, and another mixer from 4 - 6pm, plus food and drinks, raffle prizes and more. All new members who join and pay an initiation fee that day will receive a complimentary paddle. There will be four open courts throughout the day for first-come, first-served drop-in play.

The new indoor-outdoor facility, being completed in two phases, has transformed former tennis courts into the largest private pickleball complex within a resort community in the Pacific Northwest. The first phase, featuring 10 outdoor pickleball courts, is the star of the grand opening event. The second phase, which includes an additional eight indoor courts, is set to launch in the fall, making Sunriver Resort the ultimate all-season destination for pickleball enthusiasts.

Tom O’Shea, managing director at Sunriver Resort, expressed his enthusiasm for the opening, saying: "The grand unveiling of our pickleball complex marks a significant milestone in Sunriver Resort's commitment to enhancing guest experiences and embracing the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. We're eager to host a day of play on National Pickleball Day and invite both guests and future members to partake in the festivities."

The new Sunriver Indoor-Outdoor Pickleball Complex promises state-of-the-art facilities and services, boasting championship courts crafted from recycled rubber, a food and beverage station, viewing areas, and a diverse array of game formats. The Hut at Sunriver Resort Pickleball Complex serves as the welcoming hub, offering refreshments and essentials for an energizing day on the courts.

The grand opening celebration on Tuesday is an invitation for everyone to experience the vibrant community and dynamic play that pickleball offers. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting, there's no better place to embrace the sport than at Sunriver Resort's new pickleball complex.

The new Sunriver Indoor-Outdoor Pickleball Complex is an exclusive offering available only to resort guests and members. For those interested in the Sunriver Resort Club Pickleball Membership, pricing includes an initiation fee of $400 for individuals or $500 for families and monthly dues of $175 for individuals and $275 for families. Family membership includes the primary member, their spouse, and children under the age of 20. ‌‌

Sunriver Resort Club Pickleball Membership provides access to the Sage Springs Club and Spa's indoor lap pool, hot tub, steam room, and use of the fitness center and fitness classes. Members also receive a 20% discount at Sunriver Resort-owned restaurants and food/beverage outlets (excluding Crosswater Club), Bike Barn rentals, Sunriver Marina boat rentals, Spa services at Sage Springs Club & Spa, and all retail shops within the resort.

To join the celebration or to become a Sunriver Resort Club Pickleball Member, please visit sunriverresort.com/pickleball. Sunriver Resort is located at 17600 Center Dr., Sunriver, OR 97707 and can be reached by calling (855) 420-8206.