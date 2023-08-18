‘Know Language’ this September with the Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Language is one of the most important parts of any culture, and this September the Deschutes Public Library is exploring a variety of ways in which people — and animals — communicate.

Analyze ancient pictographs created by Indigenous peoples and explore avian communication with a family birding expedition. Tap your toes to the timeless song craft of Erin Cole-Baker and learn basic ASL to develop language communication with your baby. Go beyond mere physical abilities with artificial intelligence reasoning and grasp the importance of color theory in art.

All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

AI, Knowledge and Human Creativity

Explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) influences our creative, cognitive, reasoning, and meaning-making capacities as a species. Assistant Professor of Philosophy Ramón Alvarado delves into the development and deployment of AI technologies in science and society.

Rock Art: More Than Just Images

Ponder the meaning of petroglyphs and pictographs, images created by Indigenous peoples, with the Archaeological Society of Central Oregon.

Sunday September 10 • 11:00 a.m. • Sisters Firehouse Community Hall | 301 S Elm Street, Sisters

Color Theory: How to Speak the Language of Color*

Gain an understanding of how mixing colors works and learn to apply your knowledge to just about any art medium. Lee Kellogg loves to share her experience to help inspire creativity in others. Registration required.

Avian Language Family Birding Expedition at Shevlin Park*

Birds, like many animals, communicate to each other in different ways. Find clues by sight and sound to identify birds living in Shevlin Park with naturalist Damian Fagan. Intended for children ages 5+ and their caregiver. Registration required.

Singer Erin Cole-Baker Performs on Guitar

Enjoy timeless songcraft and a gorgeous voice. Erin Cole-Baker is an American-born singer/songwriter who grew up in coastal Northland of New Zealand.

The Language of Music with Music Together*

Grow your child into a confident music maker. Young children learn best from the powerful role models in their lives, and music classes show parents and caregivers how to help their children become confident music-makers just by having fun making music themselves. Intended for children ages 0-5 and their caregiver. Registration required.

Sunday, September 17 • 10:00 a.m. • Sisters Firehouse Community Hall | 301 S Elm Street, Sisters

American Sign Language

American Sign Language (ASL) is an official third language in the United States. Hear from Monica Burdsall about Deaf culture, what it's like to be Deaf, the language of ASL, and the benefits of learning ASL at a young age.

Wednesday, September 20 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Ho Mas Gi: To Be That Way Again!*

Learn about the journey of Ho Mas Gi meaning, "to be that way again" in the Klamath Language. In this talk, Gabriann Hall focuses on the Klamath Tribes and the resurrection of what was once described as a dead language.

Tuesday, September 26 • noon • Online only | Registration required to receive Zoom link

ASL Baby Signs for Families*

Learn basic signs to communicate about family, food, feelings, and more. Meg Rozek, an instructor at the Bend Language Institute, introduces families to learn basic ASL. Intended for children ages six months to two years and their caregiver. Registration required.

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.